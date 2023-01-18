WESCAP Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 261,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 132.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 136,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

EFR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. 8,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,680. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.