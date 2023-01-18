WESCAP Management Group Inc. Acquires 8,919 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,763. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.