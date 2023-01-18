Wells Fargo & Company Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $72.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

