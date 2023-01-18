Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NovoCure (NVCR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) in the last few weeks:

1/17/2023 – NovoCure had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00.

1/10/2023 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2023 – NovoCure had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $89.00.

1/5/2023 – NovoCure had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – NovoCure was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

NVCR stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.10. 39,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,675. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NovoCure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

