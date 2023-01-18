Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB) recently:

1/13/2023 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,500 ($91.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/10/2023 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($81.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/9/2023 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,100 ($74.44) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/4/2023 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($81.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/3/2023 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($95.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/21/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,500 ($91.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/19/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,200 ($75.66) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/16/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,500 ($79.32) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/15/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,500 ($91.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/13/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,200 ($75.66) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/5/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,100 ($74.44) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,500 ($91.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($70.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($97.86).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.