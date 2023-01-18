Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Webster Financial comprises 1.8% of Salzhauer Michael’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after buying an additional 383,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Webster Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of WBS stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. 5,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.