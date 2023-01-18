WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 17,900 Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in TORM were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TORM Stock Up 1.6 %

TRMD stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,294. TORM plc has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of -201.59.

TORM Announces Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 27.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. TORM’s payout ratio is 107.58%.

TORM Profile

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

