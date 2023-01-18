WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 3.2% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.52. 143,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,497,206. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $154.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 74.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.