WealthTrust Axiom LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,666,373 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares during the period. Evolution Petroleum makes up approximately 4.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

EPM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $235.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.03. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.38 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 55.75% and a net margin of 29.36%. On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

