WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases 811 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,057 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.2% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,132,286 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,449,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 114,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.77. 84,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.59%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.