WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Iridium Communications accounts for approximately 2.2% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Iridium Communications worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,515.88 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $535,230.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,531 shares in the company, valued at $32,906,374.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,422,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,044 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $535,230.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,906,374.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,412 shares of company stock worth $5,627,529 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

