WealthTrust Axiom LLC Invests $401,000 in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $4,095,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,141,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,011,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STEW stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. 4,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,048. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33.
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
