WealthTrust Axiom LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $104,561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $24,397,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $22,044,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $25,692,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PARA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. 154,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,076,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

