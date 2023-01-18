WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 1.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $94,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

Nutrien Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.23. 77,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.