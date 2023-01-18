WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. 206,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,185,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.62) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

