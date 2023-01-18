WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $138,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 20.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 98.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $75.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,395. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 2.30.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,381 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

