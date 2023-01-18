WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires Shares of 866 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.00. 13,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,869. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

