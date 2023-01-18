WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 5,811 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Shell by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $59.66. 67,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,292. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.90) to GBX 2,922 ($35.66) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.39) to GBX 2,950 ($36.00) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.