WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,561. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

