WAXE (WAXE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.94 or 0.00282780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $343,634.50 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 87.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00436699 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,322.15 or 0.30653060 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.01 or 0.00770982 BTC.

About WAXE

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

