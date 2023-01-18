WAX Price Tops $0.0588 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $137.30 million and $20.29 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 87.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00436699 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,322.15 or 0.30653060 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.01 or 0.00770982 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,336,203,828 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,335,983,200.956219 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06110584 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $10,958,257.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

