Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rathbones Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rathbones Group Plc owned 0.26% of Waste Connections worth $91,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:WCN traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.99. The company had a trading volume of 42,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,058. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WCN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Waste Connections Company Profile



Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

