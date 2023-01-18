Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $151.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $131.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.