Walken (WLKN) Price Reaches $0.0428 on Top Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Walken has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Walken has a market cap of $11.56 million and $2.50 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

