VRES (VRS) Price Hits $0.17

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $425.00 million and approximately $3,630.75 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00038932 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017925 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00232022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003111 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.19751753 USD and is up 15.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,078.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.