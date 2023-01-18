VRES Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,699.64 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. VRES has a total market capitalization of $386.18 million and $1,699.64 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VRES has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00030371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00041863 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017699 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00233871 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003041 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.19751753 USD and is up 15.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,078.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

