Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. Voyager Token has a market cap of $108.81 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001868 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002993 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00432566 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,328.49 or 0.30362915 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00770145 BTC.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Voyager Token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.