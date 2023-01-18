Voyager Token Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $106.38 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003020 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00427768 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,243.46 or 0.30026134 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00773148 BTC.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
