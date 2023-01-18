Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYA. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,275,000 after buying an additional 345,161 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,391,000 after buying an additional 286,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

