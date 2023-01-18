Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYA. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,275,000 after buying an additional 345,161 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,391,000 after buying an additional 286,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

