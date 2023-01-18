Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.97

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 12380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VVNT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Vivint Smart Home Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $439.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 103.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 419,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 213,556 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 198,720 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 174,283 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

