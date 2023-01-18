Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 14,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 763,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $135,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 210,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.85.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $420.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.