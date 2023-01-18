VirtualMeta Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,994.20 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and $16,994.20 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.0020904 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,081.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

