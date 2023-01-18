Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 100,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 159,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Viracta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $87.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Viracta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

