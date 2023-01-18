Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,302,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $265,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91.

