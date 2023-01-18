VIBE Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $420,870.31 and approximately $551.75 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00432566 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,328.49 or 0.30362915 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00770145 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

