Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Cap of $10.06 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and $126,983.16 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,291.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00406435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.85 or 0.00811833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00102491 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00587300 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00209885 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,916,110 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

