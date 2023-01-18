Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $171.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

