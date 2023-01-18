Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 4.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 119,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 21,327 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,568 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 100,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 390,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,943,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

