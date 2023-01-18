Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Update

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Verbund Stock Up 2.7 %

Verbund stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. Verbund has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Verbund

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OEZVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verbund from €125.00 ($135.87) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verbund has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

(Get Rating)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.