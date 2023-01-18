Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Update

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Verbund stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. Verbund has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $23.97.
Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter.
VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.
