Venus BUSD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.23 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.82 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02181218 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,618,431.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

