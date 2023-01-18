Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.05 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Velas has a market capitalization of $67.05 million and $1.01 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00080855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00057901 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024382 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,402,335,178 coins and its circulating supply is 2,402,335,175 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.