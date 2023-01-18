Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Increased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,659,000 after acquiring an additional 505,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Veeva Systems by 479.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 456,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,422,000 after acquiring an additional 377,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,401,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $163.63 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $239.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.