Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after acquiring an additional 507,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after buying an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after buying an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

