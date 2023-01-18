Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

