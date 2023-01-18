Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,483,000 after purchasing an additional 45,887 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.47. 79,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,237. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

