Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,161,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 21.5% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $208,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.81. 48,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

