Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Valmark Advisers Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.6% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $327,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.48. 86,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,059. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.47 and a 200 day moving average of $359.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

