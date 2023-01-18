Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 192,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after purchasing an additional 52,771 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,898 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $366.95. 31,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

