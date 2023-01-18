Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 192,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,046,000 after acquiring an additional 52,771 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,898 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.87. The stock had a trading volume of 55,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,059. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.25.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

