Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $23,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.67. 677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,604. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.33.

